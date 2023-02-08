Khamzat Chimaev claims Colby Covington went “running”, wants Robert Whittaker fight

By
Marc Ray
-
Khamzat Chimaev, Colby Covington, Robert Whittaker
Undefeated Khamzat Chimaev says Colby Covington didn’t want to fight him. Instead, the Russian star has his eyes set on former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker

During a recent Red Corner MMA video, Chimaev called out Colby Covington for “running” away from a fight. Covington and Chimaev have been linked in a potential scrap but no official fight has been made. Covington last fought at UFC 272, where he defeated Jorge Masvidal. Since then, he’s been quiet while in a legal matter stemming from a physical altercation with Masvidal in Miami. 

Chimaev believes he’s next in line for the 170-pound belt. Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight title in a trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London. 

I have no clue, either. At first, they said it was Colby Covington,” Chimaev said. “We’ve been waiting for half a year. It looks like he doesn’t want it. They all call me out, but as soon as the UFC tries to make the fight, they start running. I think it’s going to be the winner of [Kamaru] Usman vs. [Leon] Edwards III, whoever takes it will face me.”

Khamzat Chimaev Wants A Shot Against A Former UFC Champion

The 28-year-old also has his eyes set for a return to the middleweight division. He shared that Robert Whittaker would be a suitable opponent. Chimaev hasn’t fought at 185 pounds since Sept. 2020. 

I think I will fight Robert Whittaker. He’s got no opponent. Paulo Costa ran away after talking that much about me and Robert so I will fight Whittaker. I want this fight, although I like him as a human being. He is a solid guy, doesn’t talk trash, doesn’t cross any lines. We are going to have fun at the press conference and fight each other.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Chimaev holds a 12-0 undefeated record. His last octagon appearance was in September at UFC 279, where he beat Kevin Holland by first-round submission.