UFC president, Dana White has confirmed the organization’s plan to return to the United Kingdom for a promotional event in March of next year – and remains receptive to the idea of booking a fight between the undefeated finisher, Khamzat Chimaev, and former interim titleholder, Colby Covington in a co-main event slot on a potential London card.

Undefeated in 12 professional fights, Chimaev, an alum of Brave CF, featured in an impromptu catchweight co-headlining clash against Kevin Holland at UFC 279 back in September, securing a first round D’Arce choke win in a dominant submission performance.

As for Covington, the Clovis native currently occupies the #2 rank in the official welterweight pile, having most recently defeated fellow former undisputed title chaser, Jorge Masvidal with a unanimous decision victory back in their March grudge match.

Linked with a potential middleweight division return off the back of a hectic UFC 279 fight week, Chimaev was initially scheduled to fight the promotional exiting contender, Nate Diaz in the event’s headliner, however, missed weight by a staggering seven and a half pounds – resulting in the clash’s cancellation.

Khamzat Chimaev has been continually linked with a fight against Colby Covington

However, with the promotion expected to land their Octagon in the United Kingdom for a potential London card or a stadium show in Cardiff – topped by a welterweight title trilogy rubber match between recently minted champion, Leon Edwards, and former kingpin, Kamaru Usman – White has sights on booking Khamzat Chimaev on that card.

Appearing during an interview with Oscar Willis from The Mac Life to preview this weekend’s massive UFC 280 pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi, UAE – White maintained he was interested in booking Chimaev in a potential title-eliminator against Covington in the organization’s United Kingdom return in early 2023.

In another standout victory earlier this year, Khamzat Chimaev managed to defeat one-time undisputed title chaser, Gilbert Burns with a unanimous decision win back in April at UFC 273.