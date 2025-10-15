Khamzat Chimaev likes his chances in superfight against Alex Pereira

Khamzat Chimaev has explained why he likes his chances in a possible superfight against Alex Pereira.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is the UFC middleweight champion, and Alex Pereira is the UFC light heavyweight champion. While Pereira is busy deciding between light heavyweight contenders and a move up to heavyweight, Chimaev is also interested in moving up as he continues to chase his goal of becoming a two-weight world champion.

Alas, Khamzat Chimaev also has contenders waiting for him at 185 pounds, even if it’s not quite clear as to who his next challenger is going to be (although Reinier de Ridder will be the clear choice if he wins at UFC Vancouver this weekend).

In a recent interview, Chimaev had the following to say about how he matches up with Pereira and how that fight may go.

Khamzat Chimaev makes it clear that he’s ready for a new test and wants to fight Alex Pereira at light heavyweight 💪👀



“I’d love to chase that second belt at light heavyweight. It’s a good match-up for me.”



"I'd love to chase that second belt at light heavyweight. It's a good match-up for me."

Khamzat Chimaev fancies himself against Alex Pereira

“If you ask me, of course I would love to fight for the second belt,” Chimaev said in an interview with Aslanbek Badaev (h/t Red Corner MMA). “It’s no secret the guy who’s got the belt at 205 pounds now is a very good matchup for me – except for should I get reckless standing with him. They say he has a lot of power, but I’ve never been edged out in that area. He used to fight at 185, too, and then moved up to 205. so I would like to fight at light heavyweight.”

“But whatever they give me, Nassourdine (Imavov), (Reinier) de Ridder, or (Anthony) Hernandez, I don’t care,” Chimaev continued. “Just pay me some good money. … When you take it so easy, I have always been like that. If you consider yourself the best, you shouldn’t care who you have to fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Could it happen? We’ll have to wait and see.