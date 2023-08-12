Now comfortably riding a run of four consecutive victories, damaging light heavyweight contender, Khalil Rountree has landed yet another vicious knockout win — tonight defeating former heavyweight headliner, Chris Daukaus with a massive first round stoppage on the main card of UFC Vegas 78.

Rountree, an alum of The Ultimate Fighter — entered tonight’s matchup with divisional newcomer, Daukaus off the back of a recent split decision win over recent UFC Nashville winner, Dustin Jacoby.

Prior to that, Rountree managed to secure consecutive finishes over both Modestas Bukauskas, and Karl Roberson with bruising TKO wins.

And calling for his first spot in a headlining clash inside the promotion off the back of tonight’s win, Rountree, who entered tonight’s main card clash as the number 13 ranked contender, managed to stop Daukaus inside the opening frame with a thunderous left hand straight — sending the Philadelphia native to the canvas in crashing fashion, before following up with a slew of devastating ground punches.

Below, catch the highlights from Khalil Rountree’s knockout win over Chris Daukaus