Khabib’s Manager Claims He’ll Smack Conor McGregor If He Sees Him

Khabib’s manager continues to put former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor on blast.

Ali Abdelaziz still has personal issues with McGregor despite the fact that Khabib won the fight. The UFC lightweight champion was able to silence McGregor at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. He submitted McGregor after a dominant performance.

While speaking with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on his MMA show, Abdelaziz went off on McGregor by stating that if he sees him then he would smack. In fact, he would break his face for talking about his family.

“I want to punch Conor McGregor across his nose and break his face for talking about my family. Khabib got his revenge, but I didn’t.”

This was a fiery rant. At one point, he brought up how he thinks that McGregor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Lobov should be thankful. He said McGregor is the only reason for keeping him under contract with the UFC.

“If Artem Lobov wasn’t Conor McGregor’s friend, he wouldn’t be in the UFC. It’s that simple.”

This drama all started in the lead-up to Khabib vs. McGregor happening at UFC 229. It saw McGregor say some harsh comments about the UFC champion. Although Abdelaziz thinks McGregor is a great promoter, he still sees him as a prostitute despite the fact that he changed the game.