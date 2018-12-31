Khabib’s Manager Claims Floyd Mayweather’s Team Is Begging For Fight

Khabib’s manager is claiming that Floyd Mayweather and his team are begging for a fight. This comes after the boxing legend destroyed Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 from the famed Saitama Super Arena on December 31st.
Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports this interesting news. In fact, Mayweather’s team has supposedly been blowing up Abdelaziz’s phone in order to get this fight booked.
“
Tony Ferguson is the most likely next challenger for Nurmagomedov and his lightweight title. UFC President Dana White has stated in the past that he’s not concerned with how the NSAC handles this situation. Instead, he’s handling the day-to-day business of running the UFC.
What Will It Take
Abdelaziz also claims that Mayweather is not a fighter but rather an athlete. He also doesn’t believe that Mayweather has the guts to step inside of the Octagon to compete.
“Listen, Floyd Mayweather is not a fighter, he’s an athlete,” Abdelaziz said. “[In] the UFC, you have to be a
“At the end of the day, if he wants it, the fight is here,” said Abdelaziz. “We like this fight, but he has to come a little bit better with it. He knows what I’m talking about.”