Khabib’s Manager Claims Floyd Mayweather’s Team Is Begging For Fight

Khabib’s manager is claiming that Floyd Mayweather and his team are begging for a fight. This comes after the boxing legend destroyed Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 from the famed Saitama Super Arena on December 31st.

Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports this interesting news. In fact, Mayweather’s team has supposedly been blowing up Abdelaziz’s phone in order to get this fight booked.

“ Me and him have been texting each other for the last month and if he says he did not, I’m gonna put everything on line . Do not lie, Floyd,” said Abdelaziz (H/T to MMAFighting). “He’s very much begging for the fight. I told him, I said he’s 57 years old, his body’s weak, he’s fragile, he’s got a small head. People think I’m crazy but I think Khabib would beat his ass. He thinks Khabib is easy money. Khabib is much younger, much stronger, more tougher than Conor. A guy that went to the eleventh round with him. And Conor gave up, he’s a quitter. Khabib is no quitter.”

Tony Ferguson is the most likely next challenger for Nurmagomedov and his lightweight title. UFC President Dana White has stated in the past that he’s not concerned with how the NSAC handles this situation. Instead, he’s handling the day-to-day business of running the UFC.

What Will It Take

Abdelaziz also claims that Mayweather is not a fighter but rather an athlete. He also doesn’t believe that Mayweather has the guts to step inside of the Octagon to compete.



“Listen, Floyd Mayweather is not a fighter, he’s an athlete,” Abdelaziz said. “[In] the UFC, you have to be a full blown fighter. If we catch Floyd Mayweather on the streets. We’ll beat his ass because he can’t defend himself. He’s an athlete. He doesn’t have enough balls to fight in a real fight. Khabib will fight you in an elevator, phone booth, [he’ll] fight you anywhere. Floyd Mayweather only can fight you in a boxing ring. He’s gonna call himself a fighter, okay. He don’t have the balls to go to the UFC so we will fight him in a boxing fight and beat his ass, no problem.”

“At the end of the day, if he wants it, the fight is here,” said Abdelaziz. “We like this fight, but he has to come a little bit better with it. He knows what I’m talking about.”