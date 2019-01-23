Khabib Reveals Real Reason He Attacked Dillon Danis At UFC 229

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is still awaiting his punishment for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

‘The Eagle’ will finally appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) next week to find out what sanctions will be imposed on him. Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd to assault Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis after submitting “The Notorious” at October’s UFC 229. His teammates, in turn, confronted a downed McGregor in the Octagon, leading to more chaos.

Danis supposedly called Khabib a religious slur, pushing him into action. But overall, Khabib has been relatively quiet on just why he incited the riot. Until now, that is. Nurmagomedov recently told Submission Radio just why he assaulted Danis. Apparently, he didn’t hear Danis say any slurs, he just attacked him because McGregor’s other cornerman was ‘too old’:

“No, I didn’t hear him you know. I jump on him because other corner is too old. Because Conor’s other corner, coaches are too old, and that’s why I jumped on him. Because he’s almost like me age, if I jumped on Kavanagh I don’t think it’s too, because Kavanagh can’t fight me.

“That’s why I jumped on him. But when I fight, I didn’t hear him. It was too loud. But I don’t like his whole team. I have choice what I’m gonna do, but all other old coaches were too old for me. They cannot fight with me you know, they almost like my father’s age, that’s why I jump on him.”

The Rivalry Rages On

Khabib’s next opponent is unknown, but it’s expected he may rematch McGregor when both are free to return to action. ‘The Eagle’ has been keeping his name in the media by calling out Nate Diaz and his suspect record against top competition, among other things.

He’ll face the music for the post-fight brawl next week. The reason he attacked Danis appears to be a simple one, however. The rumors Danis threw a religious slur Khabib’s way may or may not be true. But even if he did, Khabib didn’t hear him.

He was simply trying to attack the youngest member of McGregor’s camp. Expect this bitter rivalry to carry on well into 2019 and perhaps even beyond.