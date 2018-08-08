Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Video Of Homeless People Doing Push-Ups

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is catching some feedback after an interesting upload of a video that reportedly was posted on his official Instagram account.

The video seems to show his cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, teasing two homeless people while in exchange for money in order for them to do some push-ups and at one point, his cousin holds a bill out towards a man and snatches it away as the man reaches for it, which ultimately led to him telling the man to do some more push-ups in order to earn the cash.

It should be noted that the video was deleted shortly after it was posted to the social media platform but this is obviously not the press that the UFC or even Nurmagomedov wanted in hindsight as it’s not the greatest look for the face of the UFC’s lightweight division before the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career.

What are your thoughts on this video posted by Khabib of him and his cousin paying homeless people to do press ups for money… 🤔 Personally we feel it's disgusting and degrading.. Especially them constantly laughing at those involved.. 😡 pic.twitter.com/msE5i9ureE — The MMA Bible (@TheMMABible) August 6, 2018

His latest bout was the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career and he had to go through some hurdles to make it happen in the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event as it went through three official changes that include the UFC attempted to book Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson as well as Max Holloway and eventually fighting Al Iaquinta.

Now, Nurmagomedov will step inside of the Octagon to fight former UFC lightweight and middleweight champion Conor McGregor with the lightweight strap on the line at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event that is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.