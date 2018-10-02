Khabib Nurmagomedov Seeks More Than Just Win Against Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov seeks more than just a win when he steps inside of the Octagon to make his next title defense. He’s slated to defend his lightweight title against Conor McGregor in the headliner of the UFC 229 pay-per-view.

This is no doubt the biggest fight in the pro-MMA career of the UFC lightweight champion. His latest bout saw him go through some hurdles to make it happen in the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event as it went through three official changes.

With all of the drama in that fight, it somewhat helped him prepare for the show that comes along with fighting the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Seeks

While doing a recent interview to promote this fight, Nurmagomedov stated that his goal in this fight is not only just to win but rather put a beatdown on McGregor.

“Not just win – smash,” Nurmagomedov said during a Monday appearance on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.” “Smash. Smash everything. Submit, beat – heart, mind, everywhere. Five days, we have to wait. And after, we will see who is the real champ. Who is the real king and who is the real Burger King.”

Nurmagomedov also stated that although he has confidence in his own skill set, he’s not underestimating McGregor. The reason for that is the fact that he can appreciate McGregor having “good timing” and “good boxing.”

“This is like this: When you’re on top of him, and when you’re tired, he all the time tap,” Nurmagomedov said (H/T to MMAJunkie). “And he tapped four times already, on his 30 years, and for No. 5, he can tap easily.”

Gameplan

However, he does have a pretty clear plan going into the fight, which is to make him tap out.

“He has good whiskey, like he say. He has good money, like he say. And he thinks this is legacy. He thinks. When cage close, I’m going to be very close all the time, and I make this guy tap. First of all, make him tired, and after make him tap. This my plan.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.