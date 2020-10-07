UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov only had happy memories reflecting on the day he beat Conor McGregor.

Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of the pair’s heated lightweight title grudge match which took place at UFC 229 and saw Nurmagomedov come out on top with a fourth-round neck crank submission.

Of course, the fight was more notable for the post-fight brawl which resulted in fines and suspensions for both Nurmagomedov and McGregor. However, one thing was clearly stated on the night — Nurmagomedov was the better fighter. And “The Eagle” made sure to post about the fight on his Instagram.

“You guys have to remember this day like Smash Day,” Nurmagomedov wrote in an Instagram story.”That evening I was ready to go to jail but not lose in any way. Championship mentality.”

He followed it up with a separate post on his Instagram page where he notably mocked McGregor saying “it’s only business” during the fight.

“It’s only business for them, but not for me,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “It was the night when the masks flew away and few guys from mountains wrote history in downtown Vegas with the blood of rivals.”

McGregor, unsurprisingly, did not post about the fight.

