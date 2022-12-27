Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to enforce haircut code that father implemented within his gym

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken the lead of the Club Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov School in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia, where he’s quickly become one of the premier coaches in the sport.

For instance, two of his fathers former students, now his current students Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov just claimed the UFC and Bellator lightweight world championships over the last couple months.

The former pound-for-pound great runs a tight ship, and it’s clear to see why his team has so much success in the sports of Sambo and MMA.

Nurmagomedov has implemented a hair cut code for the gym, much like Korea has implemented for their citizens.

In fact, his students will receive a lashing with a bamboo stick should their hair cuts not meet the requirments.

Nurmagomedov is shown in the video above walking down his assembled line of students, pulling any of them out with unacceptable hair cuts. To all those singled out, they get a hard whipping with the stick. Luckily for them, it isn’t a true lashing, but he does hit them hard enough in hopes they’ll follow suit.

Nurmagomedov is known to have short hair, he always has. The gym requirement is something his father Abdulmanap instated years ago, therefore, Khabib feels the need to keep the tradition going in memory of one of the greatest MMA coaches of all-time.

The idea is that the hair is long enough to keep sweat from dripping down their faces, but short enough that it doesn’t create much friction during grappling exchanges.

Has Khabib Nurmagomedov done a good job in following his fathers footsteps?

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!