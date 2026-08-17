Khabib Nurmagomedov Pens Powerful Tribute To Islam Makhachev After Historic Win At UFC 330

Khabib Nurmagomedov has penned a powerful message for Islam Makhachev following the latter’s win at UFC 330.

The 34-year-old took on Ian Machado Garry in the main event in what was also his first welterweight title defense. Makhachev won the fight via unanimous decision, which also saw him surpass Anderson Silva’s long-standing record for the longest winning streak in the UFC.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 15: Islam Makhachev of Russia and Ian Machado Garry of Ireland shake hands after a welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

This was Makhachev’s 17th consecutive win in the promotion, going past Silva’s 16. Following this, Khabib Nurmagomedov hailed his protégé on Instagram, also calling him synonymous with the word ‘achievement.’

Here is what Nurmagomedov wrote (translated from Russian):

There is a word : Achievement. In sport it has a great significance, Islam and the word Achievement are synonyms)))) he achieved great heights in this sport, broke the record of series wins in UFC history, and is rightfully one of the best athletes to ever enter the octagon. May the Almighty keep you well, brother.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s post below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov Also Hailed his Cousin Recently following a historic Performance

It’s been a memorable few weeks for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. His cousin Usman Nurmagomedov, a couple of weeks ago, beat Archie Colgan at PFL New York to successfully defend his PFL Lightweight Championship for the second time.

The win also took his record to an impressive 22-0. Following his historic win, Khabib took to Instagram to pen a long appreciation post for his cousin. He wrote:

@usman_nurmagomedov has shown and proven over the last couple of years that he is the best lightweight outside of UFC. Not with words but with your speeches. When I said 2020 about Islam being the best at that time, there were many people who disagreed, trust me guys there are levels to this game. You’ll see what happens next. The negotiations will be held next month, very soon you will find out in which league he will continue to play.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent tribute to Usman Nurmagomedov below: