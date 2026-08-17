Islam Makhachev Shuts Down Max Holloway’s Two-Belt Criticism With Cheeky Comment

Max Holloway has earned a sharp and cheeky response from Islam Makhachev for calling the Russian out for ‘having two belts’ while just defending one.

UFC 330 recently concluded, and Makhachev successfully defended his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry. The 34-year-old won by unanimous decision in a fight that entertained only in parts.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 15: Ian Machado Garry of Ireland punches Islam Makhachev of Russia in a welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Following his win, in the post-fight interview, Makhachev was flaunting two belts (the welterweight and lightweight belts). This was questioned by UFC lightweight Max Holloway in his recent Kick stream. He was quoted as saying:

Why the f*ck do you have two belts? For aura?…You’re just defending one belt, bro.

It is worth noting that Makhachev vacated his lightweight title in June 2025 after 4 successful title defenses.

The Dagestani did not hold back, as he dropped a witty comment on MMA Fighting’s post about the same:

I don’t know bro. It’s even too heavy to hold. But you don’t understand, sorry A.

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comment below:

Islam Makhachev’s response to Max Holloway (image via MMA Fighting – IG)

Islam Makhachev Looking to Fight Before Ramadan Next

Islam Makhachev recently shed light on when he would be willing to fight again. Addressing the fact that he is no longer in his 20s, the Russian asserted that he would have to fight before Ramadan. He also added that he did not suffer any big injuries in the fight.

Speaking to the reporters, Makhachev said at the post-fight presser:

Bro, we have to fight before Ramadan – 100 percent. Of course, January or before end of the year, I have to fight. Because I am not like 20-something. I am 34 years old. I have to fight as soon as possible because I’m not cutting much weight.

As for his opponents, it could be Carlos Prates, the #1-ranked welterweight, or the number 3-ranked 170-pounder, Michael Morales.