Arman Tsarukyan Changes His Nickname and Walkout Song Ahead of Mauricio Ruffy Showdown at UFC 331

No. 2 UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has a different walkout song in mind for his next bout. Tsarukyan is scheduled to lock horns with Brazilian knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event of UFC 331 on September 19.

While Tsarukyan usually walks out to the Armenian song “Yarkhushta,” at UFC 331, he has chosen his friend, popular streamer N3on’s track “She Wanna Hang With An Indian.”

Check out the track below:

Earlier today, on The Ariel Helwani Show, talking about why he’s decided to change his walkout track, the 29-year-old said:

“N3on, the streamer, created the song ‘She Wanna Hang With an Indian,’ something like that, and we had a bet. So for my next fight, I’m going to walk out to that… Listen, if I walk [out to the song], I get $200k. If I don’t, I have to pay him.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

😭🇮🇳 Arman Tsaruykyan will walk out to ‘She wanna hang with an Indian’ by N3on against Mauricio Ruffy



They had a bet for $200k



“Listen, if I walk [out to the song], I get $200k, if I don’t I have to pay him.”



(via @arielhelwani) 🔹 pic.twitter.com/elViY026I2 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 17, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan finally has an official nickname That’s easy to pronounce and spell

During the same sitdown with Ariel Helwani, Arman Tsarukyan also announced that he’s officially changed his nickname from “Ahalkalakets” to “Batman” ahead of UFC 331.

“I changed my nickname… The fans are calling me Batman. [So I decided to change it].”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s nickname update below:

🇦🇲Arman Tsarukyan officially changed his nickname from "Ahalkalakets" to "Batman" ahead of UFC 331



Via @arielhelwani #ufc pic.twitter.com/bcQJ3IkXlK — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) August 17, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan has been promised a title shot if he beats Mauricio Ruffy

Arman Tsarukyan also confirmed on The Ariel Helwani Show that Hunter Campbell has told him that if he beats Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, he will get the next lightweight title shot.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan says he was told if he beats Mauricio Ruffy he will fight for the title next.



Later, says this fight will be the most he has made for a UFC fight. #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/3lwj3dG4y6 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 17, 2026

Newly minted 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje, who has already engaged in two brutal slugfests this year, plans to enter the octagon in 2026 to defend the strap. For Tsarukyan, this means that even if he beats Ruffy next month, he will have to wait until next year for the title shot he deserves, but has been delayed for multiple reasons for which the 29-year-old can be blamed, and for a few, he can’t be.