Khabib Nurmagomedov has had enough of Tony Ferguson’s insults.

While Nurmagomedov is now officially retired, that hasn’t stopped Ferguson from continuing to call him out while insulting him. Of course, the dream fight was called off five times and is likely never happening even if Nurmagomedov were to come back.

That’s because Ferguson is currently on a two-fight losing streak and could see his career come to a crossroads if he loses his upcoming fight with Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

And Nurmagomedov advised him to focus on that fight while firing back at a recent tweet from the former interim champion:

““Tira🍮Misu On 2” 🏈 # You’ll SeeMeSoonEnoughBuddy ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🔱 Called It. # ConditioningSucks # KeepRunningFathead -Champ 👣”

“You have a fight soon, your opponent is very tough and most underestimated in lightweight division, focus on him,” Nurmagomedov responded. “I wish you and your family best, even though you look like a shit.”

Ferguson hasn’t responded as of yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he did sooner or later. As a matter of fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if kept calling Nurmgomedov out no matter what his result is against Dariush.

Ferguson vs. Dariush is part of a stacked UFC 262 card which takes place May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The headliner is a vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.