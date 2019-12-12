Khabib Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Like Tony Ferguson Personally, Doesn’t Understand What Goes On In His Head

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his title up for grabs against Tony Ferguson in April.

The fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has been booked for the fifth time in UFC history. Twice both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have pulled out due to injury. Hopefully, the fifth time will be a charm and both men make the walk on April 18 healthy. Speaking to RT Sport ahead of the bout, Nurmagomedov offered his thoughts on “El Cucuy.”

“The Eagle” said he has no personal issues with Ferguson, but did suggest he doesn’t like Ferguson much. Nurmagomedov also said he doesn’t understand what’s going on in Ferguson’s head either.

”I don’t have nothing personal with him, you know?” Nurmagomedov said. ”Tony is great fighter. Honestly, I don’t like him personally. I don’t understand his mind, what is inside his head but I don’t need this. I don’t need this. I’m going to focus on the fight. When the cage closes, I’m going to do my job like always.”

Ferguson is currently on a 12-fight win streak inside the Octagon. He has long been due for a lightweight title opportunity. Now, he’ll finally get it against Nurmagomedov, who many believe to be the most dominant champion MMA has ever seen.

What do you make of Nurmagomedov’s comments on Ferguson ahead of their April title clash?