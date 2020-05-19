Khabib Nurmagomedov Confirms Father In Critical Condition, 20 Family Members Sick From COVID-19

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed reports that his father remains in critical condition following a heart surgery due to COVID-19.

Although Abdulmanap awoke from a medically-induced coma last week, it was reported that he was still in serious condition. As per the most recent Russian reports, he is still unable to talk or move.

Nurmagomedov confirmed the situation regarding his father, adding that more than 20 people from his family have also suffered as a result of COVID-19. He proceeded to advise everyone to follow public health guidelines — even those observing the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

“In my personal case, I’ve had more than 20 people sick from my family,” Nurmagomedov said on Instagram (translated by ESPN). “More than 20 people were lying in the ICUs. And many of them are no longer among us. Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it.

“There is a lot written on the internet about my father. My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. It impacted his heart, because last year he had a surgery there and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us.

“… Our learned Islamic scholars are telling us, ‘Stay home and do the holiday prayer. Don’t have guests. Don’t go yourselves as guests.’ It is a very difficult situation.”

Will Nurmagomedov Fight Soon?

Nurmagomedov is expected to defend his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje later this year with UFC president Dana White targeting a September date for the pair.

However, that all hinges on the current situation with Nurmagomedov and his father, who he notably idolizes. Hopefully, the senior Nurmagomedov has a quick and speedy recovery.