Quote: Khabib vs. McGregor Rematch ‘Makes Sense’

Khabib Nurmagomedov decisively defeated Conor McGregor earlier this month (Sat., October 6, 2018).

“The Eagle” utilized his grappling to handle McGregor for the majority of the four rounds they shared together, before locking in a neck crank that forced the Irishman to tap out. Khabib’s performance was a dominant one. But McGregor would like an immediate rematch with the Russian.

While any other fighter might have a slim chance at securing such a rematch under these circumstances, it’s often likely McGregor will get what he wants. With that being said, McGregor’s friend and teammate, Artem Lobov, told media recently he believes McGregor deserves the rematch.

McGregor has never shied away from a challenge and is ready to fight any opponent at the drop of a dime. It’s for this reason “The Russian Hammer” believes a “real man” like McGregor deserves a rematch (via MMA Junkie):

“I think that’s the fight that makes sense,” Lobov said. “He’s made everyone in the UFC, including Khabib, a lot more money than they ever have made, so why not give him this? He’s been the guy that always took everybody on. “There’s been many changes of opponents for him. He never blinked an eyelid – just took the fights, no problem. Never pulled out in his life. A true fighter. A fighter’s fighter. A real man. So give him the fight.”

As for Lobov, he will fight in the co-main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Moncton card against Michael Johnson.