Kevin Lee Issues Statement Following UFC Rochester Defeat

Spread the word!













Kevin Lee currently finds himself on a two-fight losing skid following his submission defeat to Rafael dos Anjos over the weekend (Sat. May 18, 2019).

Lee was submitted by “RDA” in the fourth round of their UFC Rochester main event by way of an arm-triangle choke. He initially released an emotional statement on his Instagram via video shortly after the fight. Now, Lee has issued out another statement, updating fans on his current status:

“Im honestly in a good place for everyone asking for an update. My goals have never been clearer and my hunger hasnt gone anywhere. A quick 30 minute convo with @vinnyshoreman, top mental coach in the game, only confirmed what I already know. There’s no doubt. I will be World Champion. This shit ain’t gonna be easy at all but it’ll be worth it”

At one point the 26-year-old found himself on a five-fight win streak at 155 pounds. That ended when he was submitted by Tony Ferguson in their interim lightweight title bout back in October of 2017. He bounced back strong with a TKO win over Edson Barboza, but followed that up with a decision loss to Al Iaquinta.

Now, after dropping a submission loss to “RDA” in his welterweight debut, it will be interesting to see where “The Motown Phenom” goes moving forward.