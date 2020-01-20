Kevin Lee Blasts Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Kevin Lee was not impressed with Conor McGregor’s win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday. In fact, there’s not many fighters in the UFC impressing him at all.

McGregor returned to action to defeat Cerrone in just 40 seconds in the first round of their headliner. Many have since praised McGregor for the win and believe the former two-weight champion is finally back.

However, Lee isn’t one of them. He’s even irritated with McGregor’s win as he believes it was more of a tune-up fight than anything:

“He got the job done. He got the money,” Lee said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “But to me, he fought a guy that was tailor-picked for him. He was chinny. Anytime you go down off a shoulder strike and it really stings you — and this ain’t even like to sling Cowboy, I’m not one of those people that think Cowboy laid down — if a shoulder is hurting you, that means your chin is gone and they already knew that.

“I’m not impressed. I’m a little irritated about it to be honest with you. I had to go to the grocery store yesterday and hear people talk about ‘oh, he did that to Cowboy.’ Like man, come on. I had my comeback fight in November and I took on an undefeated guy [Gregor Gillespie].”

Lee also took a shot at Jorge Masvidal who was in attendance at UFC 246 wearing a Versace robe. He also revealed he’s not impressed with just about everyone in the UFC — except current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya:

“Jorge Masvidal is all of a sudden the top guy,” Lee added. “He’s doing the fakest, wackiest sh*t out here. I ain’t impressed with nobody for a minute. Maybe Israel Adesanya. He’s the only one I’ve been impressed with.

“Khabib? Wack. Tony Ferguson? F*cking wack. Conor McGregor? F*cking wack. Jorge? They’re all f*cking wack to me. I’m on a different wavelength.”

Lee is coming off a vicious first-round knockout of Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 in November. It ended a two-fight losing skid for the former title challenger.

What do you make of Lee’s comments?