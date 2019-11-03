Kelvin Gastelum Issues Statement After Loss To Darren Till (Video)

Spread the word!













Things didn’t go according to plan for Kelvin Gastelum last night at UFC 244. Gastelum met Darren Till at middleweight in the co-main event of the night. The bout went all three rounds, but Till was awarded the victory via split decision.

Now, Gastelum finds himself on a two-fight losing skid after previously challenging for the interim middleweight title earlier this year. He took to Twitter to release a video statement on his loss this morning. Here’s what he had to say.

“Sorry to everyone let down by my performance. Tonight I just couldn’t put it together! Love all of you anyway and I promise you that I will be back better. Only way to go is up! God bless you all.”

As for Till, he is back in the win column after making his 185-pound debut. It will be interesting to see who the Englishman is matched up with next after taking out a top contender in Gastelum. The middleweight division is full of exciting fights and matchups for “The Gorilla,” who has proven to be one of the best strikers under the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s banner.

What do you think about Gastelum’s comments following his loss to Till last night?