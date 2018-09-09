Karolina Kowalkiewicz Issues Apology After KO Loss At UFC 228

Karolina Kowalkiewicz has issued an apology after losing her latest fight under the UFC banner in a fight that could’ve gotten her closer to a title shot.

As seen in the co-main event of the UFC 228 pay-per-view event on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center, Jessica Andrade beat Kowalkiewicz by first round KO in a women’s strawweight bout.

Coming into this fight, Kowalkiewicz was on a two fight winning streak as she has picked up wins over Jodie Esquibel and Felice Herrig in her latest outings under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon.

This fight was widely regarded as a #1 contender’s fight and some gave Kowalkiewicz the edge because she does have experience fighting for the UFC title as she took on then-champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 205 in Nov. 2016, but lost via a unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York. Obviously now, she will have to go back to the drawing board to get closer to a title shot and pick up some more wins.

After the event, Kowalkiewicz took to her official Instagram account to issue an apology about losing the fight.

“Hi guys, just want to say thank you for your support and I’m sorry,” Kowalkiewicz said (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie). “I’m OK. It wasn’t my day, it was Jessica’s day, so big congratulations for Jessica and give me some time and I’ll be back stronger. I promise you.”

With her being finished by strikes, she is likely medically suspended for a few months and won’t be seen fighting inside of the Octagon again until next year.