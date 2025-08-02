Karol Rosa Outclasses Nora Cornolle in Big Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Karol Rosa put her BJJ black belt to work at UFC Vegas 108, landing a dominant decision win over Nora Cornolle.

After slugging it out with Cornolle for much of the opening round, Rosa immediately shot in for a takedown in the second stanza, getting her opponent’s back on the mat within a few seconds. Rosa slid into side control as Cornolle fished for a kimura. A few stiff body shots later, Cornolle gave up her grip on Rosa’s arm, allowing the Brazilian to secure top control.

Rosa teased her own kimura before quickly transitioning into full mount and cinching in an arm-triangle choke. Unfortunately for Rosa, she was unable to get a good grip, prompting her to relinquish the hold.

Rosa wasted no time putting Cornolle back on the canvas in the third, securing another takedown within the opening minute of the round. Rosa turned it up in the final 10 seconds, unleashing a slew of ground-and-pound strikes, but it wasn’t enough to force the referee to step in.

Instead, we headed to the scorecards, where Rosa would secure her 19th career victory.

Official Result: Karol Rosa def. Nora Cornolle via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27),

Check Out Highlights From Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle at UFC Vegas 108: