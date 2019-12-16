Kamaru Usman Warns McGregor About Welterweight Move: He Must Want To Die

Spread the word!













Kamaru Usman believes Conor McGregor has a death wish if he wants to fight him.

Usman successfully defended the welterweight title against Colby Covington in the UFC 245 headliner on Saturday night. Afterwards, McGregor — who is set to return to action in a welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 next month — made a cryptic tweet:

145. 155. 170. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 15, 2019

Many believed it was hinting at potentially challenging for a third title some time in the future. But if that’s the case, it wouldn’t even be a fair fight according to Usman:

“He must want to die. I mean, what? He must want to die,” Usman told TMZ. “This is not 145. You saw what Khabib did to him. Like, oh my god. It wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor.

“Much respect to Conor for what he’s done for this sport and transcended it, but nah, this ain’t what you want. Just sit down, little man! Sit down! Learn to walk before you can run because I would hurt that guy.”

Usman is certainly a bad matchup for McGregor. Not only is he a dominant wrestler, but he’s also a much bigger, stronger and lengthier opponent than anyone McGregor has faced.

But then again, the Irishman does like to be doubted.

Would you like to see Usman vs. McGregor at some point?