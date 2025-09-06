Kamaru Usman wants title fight against UFC 322 main event winner

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has expressed an interest in fighting the winner of the UFC 322 main event.

As we know, Jack Della Maddalena will defend his UFC welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 322 against Islam Makhachev. It’s expected to be one of the most competitive, intriguing title fights of the year, as they battle over a belt that was once held by the great Kamaru Usman.

While he did go on a three-fight losing streak, Kamaru Usman got back to his best in his last outing when he was able to defeat Joaquin Buckley. Ever since then, fans have been wondering whether or not he’d be able to make another run at the title.

In a recent podcast, Kamaru Usman made it clear that he believes his fighting the JDM/Makhachev winner makes sense.

Kamaru Usman wants UFC 322 main event winner

If JDM (Della Maddalena) defends that title against Islam, who better to say OK, let’s solidify him as the new generation of champion by taking on the biggest name, the former pound-for-pound in the division, of course, me,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo.

“Of course, if Islam wins, pound-for-pound vs. pound-for-pound fighting, I mean, I’m not really worried here. I’ve done my job to let them know because they wanted to see, ‘Hey, are you still that guy, can you still hang with these guys, can you still do your thing,’ and I’ve done that. I went in there and showed them that. So, I’m not worried.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has had an amazing career up to this point and at the age of 38, he has nothing left to prove. Alas, it’d still be pretty great to see him compete for the belt at least one more time.