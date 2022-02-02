Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has revealed in the early stages of his career he lost $60k due an ‘attractive’ investment advisor.

Originally Kamaru Usman had met a woman who he found attractive, who had convinced him she would be able to make some smart financial investments on his behalf. However, as the champion revealed in an interview with GQ once he had handed over that money, it would be the last he ever saw of it.

“Everything I always heard, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to put money in the market. You’ve got to invest in this; invest, invest.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t really know what I was doing. So, a friend introduced me to some lady who invests for you. So, she approaches me. We have a conversation. We talk. She was attractive. Of course, nothing happened on that front.”

“But she was attractive. So, it was very easy to be distracted. Give her about almost $60,000; haven’t seen that money since. Yeah.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

$60K loss was a heavy blow to anyone, but since acquiring his welterweight strap in 2019 with a victory over Tyron Woodley there’s no doubt, he’s gone on to financially make up for that loss.

Kamaru Usman Vs. Leon Edwards 2

Dana White confirmed earlier in the year that Leon Edwards will be next in line for a shot at welterweight gold. The promotion is believed to be aiming towards the summer with this matchup.

Usman would be set to make his sixth title defence after previously beating Colby Covington twice, Jorge Masvidal twice and Gilbert Burns Whilst Rocky will be heading into his title bout having not lost a matchup himself since taking on Usman in 2014. Edwards will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak which saw him claim victories over the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone and Rafael Dos Anjos.

Kamaru Usman would score a unanimous decision victory when the pair first met in the cage, how do you see it playing out this time?

