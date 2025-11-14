Kamaru Usman Eyes Welterweight Title then Khamzat Chimaev for a Retirement Match

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has laid out his dream scenario for his final few fights in mixed martial arts, which includes a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.

As we know, Kamaru Usman has achieved some great things in the sport of mixed martial arts. Most notably, he is one of the most successful welterweights of all time, and one of the best champions the division has ever seen. However, after losing three straight to Leon Edwards x2 and Khamzat Chimaev, many wondered whether or not we would ever see him get back in the win column.

Earlier this year, however, he did just that as Kamaru Usman defeated Joaquin Buckley to vault himself back into contention at 170 pounds. While the division is as strong as it has been in a long time, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ clearly still backs himself to compete with the elite. Alas, the man himself will admit that he doesn’t have a whole lot of time left before he leaves the sport for good.

With that in mind, in a recent interview, Kamaru Usman revealed what he would like to do and achieve in his next few fights before calling it a day.

Kamaru Usman reflects on the storybook ending he wants in MMA 📖🏆



-Get the welterweight title



-Fight Khamzat Chimaev with a full camp for the middleweight title



-Be a two-division champ, leave.



(via @TMZ_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/4NX4DX4sHW — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 14, 2025

Kamaru Usman lays out his ideal plan before retirement

“The storybook would be to go and grab this title [welterweight], then go and grab the other title [middleweight]. If Khamzat Chimaev is still the champion there, I think that’s an intriguing fight, that’s a compelling fight that everybody would want to see. On a full training camp, to go out and challenge him.

“I think that’s a tremendous one. You know, two-division champ, that’s the only thing that is not on the resume is the two-division champion. Go out and get that, and at that point, you look back and go, ah, what else is there to do?”