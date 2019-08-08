Kamaru Usman Names Dark Horse In Welterweight Title Race

Spread the word!













Many expect Kamaru Usman’s first title defense to be against Colby Covington. That includes UFC President Dana White, who confirmed that after “Chaos” had beaten Robbie Lawler he would be next.

Yet, there are still other contenders like Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, and the rematch of Tyron Woodley. With no contracts signed, nothing is official and Usman says the Englishman is a dark horse to get the next title shot.

“I would think so, but this is one thing that I’ve learned over the years, is that until it’s finally signed by both parties and hey, that’s gonna happen, nothing’s official yet,” Kamaru Usman said to Chael Sonnen on his podcast (as transcribed by BJPENN.com).

“Because they’ve said time and time again, ‘Hey, this guy’s next and it didn’t happen. That guy’s next, and it didn’t happen. So, you know, I would like to think it’s between those three. But, I would say more a dark horse is Leon Edwards, who just kind of thrust himself into the mix. So, I would give it a four-man circus right now going on.”

Edwards is on an eight-fight winning streak with notable wins over the likes of Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson, Vicente Luque, and Rafael dos Anjos. Yet, many think the Englishman should fight Jorge Masvidal while Covington fights Usman.

Regardless, Covington has said Usman has been ducking him for a long time, and after this interview, it will be interesting to see what he says now. But, White did promise “Chaos” a title shot, so all signs point to that being next.

Who do you think should be Kamaru Usman’s first title defense?