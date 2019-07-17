Kamaru Usman Responds To Colby Covington Claiming He’s Faking Injuries

Spread the word!













Colby Covington has said both Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman were faking injuries to avoid fighting him. Well, it appears the welterweight champion does not agree with that whatsoever. Rather, he has proof he is out until November:

“It’s comical actually,” Usman told MMA Junkie of Covington’s comments. “It is a clear fact that I had double hernia surgery. It’s a clear fact that I had a tube coming out of my stomach, that I had to pump the blood out of there.”

“He (doctor) said it would be some time before I got to even participate in activities again, and hearing this guy (Covington) now saying, ‘Oh, he’s faking injuries.’ No, it’s a clear fact I am injured, not faking injuries here,” Usman said. “I was wheeled out on a wheelchair after my fight because I could not walk. I mean, who wants to pretend to be on a wheelchair after they’ve done something as major as becoming the world champion?”

There is no question Kamaru Usman believes he will fight before the year is up. He has said the Madison Square Garden card is one he is eyeing. But, who he fights is up in the air. All “The Nigerian Nightmare” knows is that he wants one more before 2019 is up:

“Absolutely before the year is over, for sure,” Usman said of his next fight. “I love to fight; this is what I do. And then now being in the position that I’m in, the more I fight, the more I run up that bank account, so of course I need to get in there, and I need to fight.”

There are some contenders out there like Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, or Colby Covington should he get past Robbie Lawler. So, Usman certainly has no shortage of options.

Do you think Usman is faking injuries to avoid a fight with Covington?