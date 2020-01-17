Kamaru Usman Has No Preference On Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor? Jorge Masvidal? UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t care who is next for him.

Usman recently defended his 170-pound strap following his fifth-round TKO victory over Colby Covington at UFC 245 last month. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is now primed for a very big fight next.

It could be against the red-hot Masvidal or against the biggest superstar in the history of the sport in McGregor who has expressed an interest in a third title.

But for Usman, he leaves it up to UFC president Dana White as he has never been one to pick and choose fights:

“I’m the champion,” Usman told media on Thursday. “That’s it, plain and simple. I am the champion. They have to come to me. There’s a reason now they talk about me. That’s because I have the gold.

“Anybody can get it. I’ve never said no. When Dana White calls and says, ‘I want to take out this guy.’ I say, ‘When?’ And we get it done. I’m not the one picking and choosing fights. I’ve never turned down a fight ever in my career.”

That said, Usman would be stupid not to be interested in a fight with McGregor. It would not only bring the most eyeballs on him, but also be the most lucrative payday of his career.

And one thing Usman isn’t, is a hater as he can appreciate what the Irishman brings:

“Conor is special to the world of mixed martial arts,” Usman added. “That’s the thing with me. I’m no hater. I give credit where credit is due. That young man has definitely done a lot for the sport.

“If he feels he wants to step in and challenge, he’s trying to make history – to actually fight for a third title. I’d be stupid to stand in the way of history and give him that opportunity. Conor can get it, too, if he wants it.”

We’ll certainly get to know a lot about Usman’s potential next opponent after UFC 246 this Saturday.

What do you make of Usman’s comments?