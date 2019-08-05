Kamaru Usman Has Brilliant Response To Colby Covington’s UFC Newark Post-Fight Interview

Spread the word!













After Colby Covington dominated Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark, it was made very clear that “Chaos” would fight Kamaru Usman next.

Following the fight, in his Octagon interview, Covington called out Usman for UFC 244 but messed up his words on numerous occasions. Although his words were slurred, everyone still understood him, but it was still enough ammunition for the champ to take a shot at Covington.

“Let’s make English great again,” Usman replied, to the video where you can watch/hear Covington’s speech.

Before Covington beat Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark he waited over 13 months to get a title shot. At UFC 225 in June of 2018, he beat Rafael dos Anjos by decision to win the interim title. Yet, he was passed over at UFC 228 and UFC 235 and was stripped of the interim strap. But, with the win, it appears he will finally get that UFC title shot.

Usman, meanwhile, is coming off of a dominating performance against Tyron Woodley to win the title at UFC 235. There, he outwrestled, outpaced, and outstruck the then-champ en route to a dominating victory.

Do you think Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman is the fight to make next?