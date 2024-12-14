Kamaru Usman targeted for return fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 312: ‘I’m hearing it’s on in Australia’

According to surging welterweight challenger, a high-stakes pairing between former champion, Kamaru Usman and fellow contender, Jack Della Maddalena is currently in the works for UFC 312 in February — with the former targeting a comeback a month later in London against ex-champion, Leon Edwards.

Sidelined throughout this year since his most recent outing back in October of last year, former undisputed champion and pound-for-pound number one, Usman most recently suffered his third consecutive loss in the form of a controversial majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

As for the number four ranked welterweight challenger, Della Maddalena, the Perth native has been out of action since featuring back in March of this year, turning in his seventeenth professional win with a brutal knockout victory over common-foe, former title chaser, Gilbert Burns.

Kamaru Usman targeted to make comeback against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 312

And according to the above-mentioned Burns, former champion, Usman is all but signed to take on Australian fan-favorite, Della Maddalena in February, in his return to action at UFC 213 — with the former unable to make a comeback on the card amid his partner’s pregnancy.

🚨| Sean Brady says that he's hearing Kamaru Usman will fight Jack Della Maddalena at #UFC312 in Sydney, Australia on February 8th. 👀



Without a win since 2021, Kamaru Usman, the current number three ranked challenger has been sidelined since he turned in a rematch win over tonight’s UFC Tampa headliner, Colby Covington — before dropping back-to-back rematch and subsequent rubber match losses to the previously mentioned, Edwards.

During his title reign, Kamaru Usman would best both Jorge Masvidal and Covington twice, in between a knockout success against the previously mentioned, Burns.

In the midst of a stunning 15-fight winning spree, during his Octagon tenure, Della Maddalena has bested the likes of Danny Roberts, Randy Brown, Kevin Holland, the above-mentioned, Burns.

UFC 312 takes place on February 8. from the Qudos Bank Arena, with an undisputed middleweight title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland slated to take main event honors. In the night’s co-headliner, undisputed strawweight queen, Zhang Weili returns in a title affair against the unbeaten, Tatiana Suarez.