Kamaru Usman Eying Darren Till Fight Next

The welterweight division may just be the most exciting weight class in the UFC today.

Fronted by current titleholder Tyron Woodley, an interim championship contest is set to co-headline this weekend’s (Sat. June 9, 2018) UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) from Chicago, as No. 1-ranked Rafael dos Anjos takes on No. 4-ranked Colby Covington.

Aside from RDA and Covington, there are two more prominent names in the title picture as well. Young prospects Kamaru Usman and Darren Till have made strides in the division in recent months and are looking to crack into the title conversation themselves.

Usman hasn’t lost in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since his second pro fight in 2013. Since then The Nigerian Nightmare has racked up 12-straight wins, the latest being a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia last month in Chile.

Till has just shot his way up to the No. 2 spot in the division after besting two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in Liverpool via decision last week. The win extended the Englishman’s undefeated MMA record to 17-0-1.

With the respective success of each man lately, many have been calling for Till and Usman to be paired up inside the Octagon next. Usman certainly seems to be a fan of this idea.

Appearing on The MMA Hour yesterday afternoon (Mon. June 4, 2018), Usman noted that he’d love to get his hands on Colby Covington, but realizes he’s wrapped up in an interim title situation. A fight against his fellow rising prospect Darren Till would suffice (quotes via MMA Mania):

“Now, let’s be honest everybody wants to see me fight somebody. You know who that is? They just fought. I think honestly I’m about one win away from the title, we can agree on that. One fight away from the title,” said Usman. “Obviously everybody wants to see me beat up Colby Covington, but he is going to fight for the interim belt and should he win that fight, he will get Tyron Woodley for the title. Darren Till really the guy. He is a tough guy and I know he likes to fight and he comes to fight, but has he been tested against a guy like myself,” explained Usman. “Everybody wants to see it, the fans, the media wants to see it. I know he’s a tough guy, good striking. I might not be the best striker, the best jiu-jitsu guy and I might not be the best wrestler; but when I put it all together I’m a bad motherfucker to deal with,” declared Kamaru. “That’s a fight I think interests the fans and that’s what I want right now. If you’re not going to give me Woodley, that’s the fight I want right now. He’s a tough guy and I like everything that he does.”