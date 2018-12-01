Twitter Reacts To Kamaru Usman Dominating ‘RDA’ At TUF 28 Finale

The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale (TUF 28 Finale) went down last night (Fri. November 30, 2018) from the Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the evening, Kamaru Usman picked up an absolutely dominant victory over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Usman utilized his superior wrestling ability beautifully. Although “RDA” had some opportunities for a submission on the ground, Usman defended very well en-route to a lopsided decision win.

Now, Usman has emerged as a candidate for a welterweight title opportunity. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the win on Twitter:

Rafael dos Anjos is world class, but this looked like a tough matchup on paper against Kamaru Usman. And through four rounds, it has played out that way. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 1, 2018

We got a sweep so far. 40-36, Usman. Let’s see how he finishes. Big difference in size too. Seems like a rehydrated 200 pounder vs. a rehydrated 185 pounder. — Gorgeous George (@MMAjunkieGeorge) December 1, 2018

All or nothing time for RDA… #TUFFinale — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) December 1, 2018

RDA moves to 170, wins fights: "See, weight cutting is overrated!" Then loses fights: "Ah, but he's undersized!" Right, which is why he cut weight to begin with. The answer is a 165lbs division, but remember that anti-weight cut fetishization isn't based in reality. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 1, 2018

After Rafael dos Anjos fights Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman in back-to-back fights, my guess is his next opponent will be Ben Askren. Just throw him in the meat grinder with every wrestler in the division #TUF28Finale — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 1, 2018

Perfect 9-0 in the UFC. Dominant showing over Rafael dos Anjos. Kamaru Usman already deserved a title shot, but now there's something majorly wrong if he doesn't get the Woodley-Covington winner. #TUF28Finale — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 1, 2018