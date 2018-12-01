Twitter Reacts To Kamaru Usman Dominating ‘RDA’ At TUF 28 Finale

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Kamaru Usman
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman USA TODAY Sports

The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale (TUF 28 Finale) went down last night (Fri. November 30, 2018) from the Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the evening, Kamaru Usman picked up an absolutely dominant victory over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Usman utilized his superior wrestling ability beautifully. Although “RDA” had some opportunities for a submission on the ground, Usman defended very well en-route to a lopsided decision win.

Now, Usman has emerged as a candidate for a welterweight title opportunity. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the win on Twitter:

