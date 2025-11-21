Kamaru Usman questions Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry as number one contender fight

UFC legend Kamaru Usman isn’t convinced that Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry should be a fight that determines the number one contender in the welterweight division.

Kamaru Usman, as we know, is remembered fondly as one of the greatest welterweights of all time. While he may have endured a three-fight losing streak in the last few years, he bounced back in style in his last outing as he was able to overcome a tough challenge in the form of Joaquin Buckley. Now, he’s eager to go after the belt once again.

Kamaru Usman has fought some great welterweights throughout the course of his career but now, the division is arguably as stacked as it has ever been. In the co-main event of UFC Qatar tomorrow night, Ian Machado Garry and Belal Muhammad will collide with many believing that the winner should earn a crack at UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.

In a recent episode of his podcast with Henry Cejudo, Kamaru Usman disputed that idea, and listed his reasons why.

Kamaru Usman’s view on Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry

“I don’t think either guy this puts them up for a title shot,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. Not long ago did (Machado Garry) just lose to Shavkat Rakhmonov. That was not that long ago. Yes, of course, he was able to outsmart (Carlos) Prates and get that win, but not long ago did he lose to Shavkat. If Belal is able to win that, so?

“Not just so, now you want to challenge the man you didn’t want to challenge you to fight for the title? Because you said that was my brother, I trained with him, I don’t want him to challenge me for the title? What are we in this for if it’s not for the gold? So are you as close as you say you were, or were you just faking it just because you didn’t want to be challenged?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of who wins on Saturday, the matchmakers certainly have a big headache moving forward.