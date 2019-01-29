Justin Gaethje Wants More Money In Case He Dies While Fighting

Justin Gaethje wants to get paid more money by the UFC in case he passes away while fighting. That is a tough statement to make from a tough fighter. The former WSOF Champion is slated to fight Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout in the headliner of UFC On ESPN 2.

As seen in the main event of August’s UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska, Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick. This served as his latest fight.

While doing a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, he expressed his interest in getting paid more for his service.

“At the end of the day I may sound like a little bitch when all that comes out. I mean, I am getting, this is four out of five fights that I am main event. There is a reason for that. I would like to be compensated more fairly for those last two rounds,” said Justin.



“But, those two rounds, especially for someone like myself, are the most dangerous rounds that there are. If I do pass away or suffer a serious injury it will probably come in the fourth or fifth round. That’s my only complaint when it comes to that. But again, that’s a small complaint because I am getting a main event on ESPN. The eyeballs are going to be tremendous and it’s going to be great,” said Gaethje, while revealing headlining a UFC event nets a fighter an extra $25,000 payout on top of his or her salary.”

Gaethje continued by stating that in his case, these extra rounds take a toll on his body and wants to be compensated for that.



“I may sound like spoiled brat when I say an extra $25,000 is not enough, but it is not enough. Who knows what I will get paid, I don’t even want to say, but let’s say I get paid 100/100 for the first three rounds. Then I am getting paid $25,000 for the most crucial, most devastating to my health rounds that there are. And that’s rounds four and five,” he concluded.

UFC On ESPN 2 is set to take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main card will air on ESPN. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

