Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Early Odds Revealed

The UFC announced an interim lightweight championship clash between veteran Justin Gaethje and rising contender Paddy Pimblett for January 24, 2026, headlining the promotion’s inaugural Paramount+ card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Sportsbooks opened with Pimblett as a decisive favorite across major platforms, reflecting the fighter’s undefeated 7-0 UFC record and recent momentum.

Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Early Odds

Paddy Pimblett opened as a favorite between -205 and -230 depending on the sportsbook, while Gaethje established underdog status in the +160 to +185 range. Some sportsbooks positioned Pimblett at -198 with Gaethje at +164, while some assessed the matchup at -230 for Pimblett and +176 for Gaethje. Additionally, others, such as https://dragonia.com/au/, posted Pimblett at -210 and Gaethje at +180, with the spread tightening slightly as fight day approaches.​

Early odds movement showed consistent market confidence in Pimblett’s victory. With some sportsbooks, the implied probability suggested Gaethje was the underdog. Markets betting exchange displayed comparable sentiment with Pimblett at -1.42 and Gaethje at 2.46 in European odds. The odds movement indicates that retail bettors and professional backers aligned with oddsmakers’ initial assessment, resulting in minimal line shifts.

Pimblett maintains seven consecutive UFC victories including five consecutive performance bonuses, with his most dominant performance occurring at UFC 314 in April 2025 when he stopped Michael Chandler via elbows in the third round.

Gaethje enters as a UFC veteran, having won three of his past four fights. His most recent bout concluded via unanimous decision against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025, after previously suffering knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April 2024.

The interim title bout determines which fighter faces undisputed lightweight champion Ilia Topuria in a unification bout during summer 2026. Topuria withdrew from competition during the first quarter of 2026 citing personal matters, necessitating the interim title fight to keep the division active. This elevated stakes substantially, as victory positions either fighter for immediate championship opportunity against a 155-pound titleholder who captured gold via knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.​

The decision to position Gaethje and Pimblett for the interim gold generated controversy within fighter rankings, with top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan publicly expressing frustration regarding the matchmaking. Tsarukyan ranks number three among lightweights and had anticipated interim title consideration during Topuria’s absence, though recent weight-cutting issues and extended inactivity worked against his negotiating position with UFC management.​

The interim championship context adds complexity to outcome prediction, as title fights historically produce higher stoppage rates compared to non-championship bouts. Both fighters possess legitimate finishing credentials.