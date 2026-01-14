Justin Gaethje Targets Max Holloway Rematch, Hopes for Charles Oliveira Loss and Ilia Topuria Move-Up to Set White House Fight

Justin Gaethje has big plans. Not only does he want to win the undisputed UFC lightweight championship, but he also hopes to reclaim the BMF strap.

Later this month, Gaethje will take on Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, where the interim 155-pound strap will be up for grabs. The 37-year-old’s coach has already spoken about how this could be Gaethje’s last fight if he loses. However, if ‘The Highlight’ wins, he plans on securing the undisputed title and then defending it a couple of times before potentially retiring.

Recently, in an interview, Gaethje spoke about the UFC 326 headliner, which is a BMF title fight in which Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira will run it back. Gaethje wants Holloway to win at UFC 326 and then plans on taking on ‘Blessed’ at the UFC White House event, provided champion Ilia Topuria vacates and moves up to welterweight to fight champion Islam Makhachev. During a recent interview with UFC on TNT Sports, he said:

“I hope Max [Holloway] wins [at UFC 326], I hope Ilia [Topuria] goes up, and then I can fight Max on the White House card and take the BMF belt and the championship.

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below:

‼️ Justin Gaethje says he wants a rematch with Max Holloway and hopes Max defeats Charles while Ilia moves up so he can compete against him at the White House



(Via @ufcontnt ) pic.twitter.com/iuJvmgrwuH — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 13, 2026

Gaethje lost his BMF title to Max Holloway at UFC 300. ‘Blessed’ knocked out Gaethje with just one second left in the fifth frame. ‘The Highlight’ wants to run it back and plans on getting his hand raised, and then flaunting the lightweight belt and the BMF belt together.

Paddy Pimblett wants to finish Justin Gaethje within three rounds at UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett does not plan on taking the fight to the ground when he meets Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. Pimblett is confident in his striking ability and wants to dismantle Gaethje, the same way the Brit pieced up Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

‘The Baddy’ believes he can knock out ‘The Highlight’ within three rounds, and Max Holloway has already shown the world how to do that while keeping the bout standing. In a recent interview with UFC on TNT Sports, he said:

“I’ll keep it on the feet with him. There’s the blueprint to beat him – Max did it… You’ll see, come January 24, when we have a perfect game plan, and we finish him in three.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below: