Justin Gaethje’s Coach Reveals Retirement Timeline And What Happens If ‘The Highlight’ Loses at UFC 324

Justin Gaethje’s coach recently gave his thoughts on what’s next for Gaethje if he loses at UFC 324. The former BMF kingpin will lock horns with Paddy Pimblett later this month, when the promotion makes its debut on Paramount+.

This will be the 37-year-old’s second chance to grab the interim lightweight strap again.

Earlier, ‘The Highlight’ secured a TKO win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 and grabbed the interim 155-pound strap. However, his pursuit of becoming an undisputed champion was not fulfilled, as Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Gaethje in the UFC 254 title unification bout.

Before UFC 324 was announced, Gaethje and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, had revealed that if ‘The Highlight’ does not get a title shot, he will retire.

The UFC granted him an interim title shot, and if he manages to get past Pimblett, then he will face Ilia Topuria in a title bout later this year.

UFC 324 is Justin Gaethje’s last run at an undisputed UFC title, as per his coach

Recently, Justin Gaethje’s head coach, Trevor Wittman, revealed that if his pupil does not emerge victorious at UFC 324, he will likely retire, as Gaethje “has no wish to be a gatekeeper and look at money fights” and ‘The Highlight’ would choose family over the fight game.

Wittman told ESPN MMA:

“I’m not afraid to speak it out loud. This is our last run. If we don’t win this fight, we’re not going on, we’re not going to go out there and be a gatekeeper and look at money fights and like that. He’s a goal setter… Justin would fight over and over, but he knows he’s got to be there for family, he’s got to be smart and take care of his health.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s coach, Trevor Wittman’s comments below:

Wittman also added that if Gaethje manages to grab the undisputed belt, then the latter would look for a couple of title defenses before potentially retiring.