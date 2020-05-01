Junior Dos Santos Would Move To Light Heavyweight To Face Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Junior dos Santos would only move to light heavyweight if it meant getting a shot at Jon Jones.

Dos Santos has become considerably trimmer and slimmer ever since he started following a ketogenic diet in recent weeks. It has seen him drop down to 238 pounds as many were wondering whether a move to 205 was in the works for the former heavyweight champion.

However, Dos Santos only started the keto diet because he was gaining weight while stuck in quarantine. And he plans on remaining light so that he can benefit from his speed at heavyweight.

“My goal is to stay light so I can get back to training right away, when I have a fight booked,” Dos Santos told MMA Fighting. “If I can stay around 238 and 242, that’s important for me, because I move a lot. I’ll benefit from my speed, one of my main characteristics. I will be faster.”

That said, “JDS” isn’t ruling out a future move to light heavyweight.

Though he acknowledged it would be very hard, Dos Santos would be open to cutting all that weight if it meant he would get to challenge current light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“My main curiosity of one day making 205 is not about how I would feel at that weight, but to be able to face the man that is the greatest of the moment, Jon Jones,” Dos Santos said. “Who wouldn’t like to fight Jon Jones one day? I’m no different. One of the goals before I end my career would be to fight Jon Jones. But that’s part of the plans, our wishes, my dreams, so let’s see how things play out.

“… I would sit down with my doctors, make a plan, a strategy. I would obviously need a bit more time to make weight well, but we would make that happen.”

Would you like to see Dos Santos move to light heavyweight and potentially face Jones?