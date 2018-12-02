Junior Dos Santos Voices Confusion Over Brock Lesnar’s Drawing Power

Junior Dos Santos voices his confusion over why former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is a such a big star and draws so well. This is an interesting take considering that the two stars have never fought each other under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon. This was at a time where both were in their primes and at the top of their games.

Following his win over Tai Tuivasa in the headliner of UFC Adelaide at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on Saturday, JDS talked about Lesnar. This is where he questions why the current WWE Universal champion is such a big drawing power on pay-per-view.

It’s been established that Daniel Cormier would like to make his next title defense against Lesnar, which could come as early as the first quarter of 2019.

“He’s incredible,” dos Santos said of Cormier (h/t to MMAFighting). “He’s an amazing athlete. He’s doing some amazing things in his career. I think it would be very good for me. Actually for anyone to fight someone like him. I don’t know what’s happening right now. I think he wants to fight Brock Lesnar or something, it doesn’t make any sense for me. I don’t really care. If the UFC wants to make that happen, that’s fine.”

Junior Dos Santos Gives His Take

JDS continued by stating that he understands why Cormier wants to fight Lesnar next as there is big money on the line. This still doesn’t answer his questions about Lesnar’s drawing power as he doesn’t understand why people like to see him fight.