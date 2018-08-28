Junior Dos Santos Falsely Identified In Knockout-Filled Club Brawl

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos received some weird news while on vacation with his family.

Apparently “Cigano” was accused of knocking out four men in a club brawl. A video was posted on YouTube that named the UFC heavyweight as the man who obliterated his opposition on the dance floor.

The man in the video doesn’t really resemble “JDS” once you get a decent look at his face. Nonetheless, the comparison was made. TMZ caught up with the Brazilian’s lawyer, Ana Claudia Guedes.

She said the video falsely identified her client as the aggressor in the altercation. Furthermore, the “defamatory” claims infringe on dos Santos’ trademark rights. Legal action is apparently being taken:

A @youtube video showing a violent club fight incorrectly identifies @junior_cigano as the aggressor. It is defamatory & an infringement of Junior’s trademark rights. Formal complaints have been filed. Junior has never & would never strike anyone outside of a professional bout. — Ana Claudia Guedes (@GuedesGroup) August 27, 2018

TMZ reports “JDS” has already reached out to YouTube in hopes of getting his name removed from the title and description. He said it’s already hurting his reputation.

Dos Santos’ last Octagon appearance resulted in a unanimous decision win over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Fight Night 133. He plans on returning to the cage sometime later this year.