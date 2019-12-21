Jung Da Un Starches Mike Rodriguez – UFC Busan Highlights

Spread the word!













Jung Da Un earned an emphatic knockout victory on the main card of UFC Busan on Saturday.

Taking on Mike Rodriguez in their light heavyweight affair, the South Korean was able to get the win in just over a minute after landing a flush right hand that dropped Rodriguez.

After some quick ground and pound, referee Marc Goddard saw enough as he called an end to the action.

As a result, Da Un is 2-0 in the UFC following a submission win in his promotional debut earlier this year.

You can watch the finish below:

WHAT. A. FINISH.



🇰🇷 Da-un Jung left a statement here at home!



➡️ Watch LIVE on E+ pic.twitter.com/gwV9BF68k2 — UFC (@ufc) December 21, 2019

What did you think of the finish?