Julianna Pena Not Rushing Back To UFC Despite ‘Overdue’ For Fight

Julianna Pena has made it known that while she thinks that she is overdue for a fight, that’s not a reason to rush back into the Octagon.

Instead, she is more focused on trying to balance life as a mother and fighter before she decides to make a return to the UFC. Pena, who holds a pro-MMA record of 8-3, won Season 18 of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series.

Despite going 4-1 under the UFC banner, she hasn’t fought since January 2017. This is where she suffered a submission loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC on FOX 23. Before this loss, she picked up notable wins over Cat Zingano and Jessica Eye.

Pena decided to put her career on hold to start a family as her daughter was born more than a year ago. In the meantime, she has taken a commentary role with Combate Americas and has apparently been training.

Pena took to her official Instagram account where she detailed her status in the MMA world:

“Not gonna lie. Finding the balance between being a new #mommy and a full time #mma #fighter and commentator🎙, while trying to hold the #house down has not been the easiest of tasks

Women who have kids 👼🏼, take care of the house🏡, and work full time jobs are #superwomen and we do not get enough credit if you ask me! Some of y’all expectations are just wayyy too high!

There are many other #mommy #mma #fighters that I see #makeitwork. They give me #inspiration and #motivation everyday to believe in myself because I know I can do it too!

So… no excuses!! I know I am far overdue for a #fistfight!

I shall find my way back to the #octagon soon but in the meantime. I can’t wait to break in these new @gracieuniversityhq #puffies I just bought !

You can’t tell by the look on my face because that’s my, “I’m ready for war” face. But It’s the little things in life these days that get me #pumped ! Let’s get it ! #ceasargraciejiujitsuwhat.”