Joshua Van Vows to Knock Out Alexandre Pantoja Within 3 Rounds

This weekend, at UFC 323, Joshua Van will lock horns with reigning UFC flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja. When the 24-year-old enters the octagon, he states he has no game plan in mind, as he believes that no matter how much one studies their opponents on tape, it is ineffective since inside the octagon is a “whole different game.

‘The Fearless’ will, however, be prepared to engage in both striking and grappling exchanges against ‘The Cannibal’ and wants to knock him out inside three rounds. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Van said:

“I gotta work on my defense and counters and things like this… I don’t have any game plan, to be honest. It’s wherever the fight goes, because you can make a game plan and things like that, but come fight day, it can be a whole different game… Whatever he brings, I’ll be ready. So if he wants to strike, we will strike; if he wants to go to the ground, I am ready for that one too… I’ll knock him out inside three rounds.”

Alexandre Pantoja Calls Submission Win Over Joshua Van “Easy Money”

Alexandre Pantoja, who has submitted four of his last seven UFC opponents, believes he can also submit Joshua Van this weekend. In a recent interview with Jaiden Cable, the UFC flyweight kingpin claimed that if he could bet on himself for the UFC 323 title bout, he would go with a submission win. However, according to company policies, athletes and their teams are not permitted to place bets on UFC events. Pantoja said:

“If I could bet, but I can’t. Why not, submission, bro. Easy money. I am thinking about guys in my last 2 fights, see the odds, Pantoja finish with a submission rear naked choke is free money, bro.

