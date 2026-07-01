Josh Hokit’s Controversial Michelle Obama Barb Curiously Receives No Comment from Cris Cyborg

Josh Hokit continues to make waves with his comments about Michelle Obama at the UFC’s White House card, and a five-promotion titleholder who held gold in the UFC wasn’t keen to respond to the controversial heavyweight. On the night Cyborg retained her Bellator MMA featherweight crown against Cat Zingano at Bellator 300, Hokit actually made his professional MMA debut in the first fight of the night.

The person who promoted that card was Scott Coker, someone that Cyborg has a lot of history with, and when offering up her thoughts regarding Coker getting back into the MMA promotional game, Cyborg said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“I’m really happy. Scott Coker back and announcing the new promote event because he’s a real, legit martial artist. He’s really understand the fighters because before he is fighting. He has a great history. He’s doing this for 35 years and you see all the big promotion, he start little and his grow up, grow the event and open the door for a lot of people.” “The person has opened the door for me and I’m really happy because really the fighters need another events to put the work. For the improve their games to improve the everything so I’m happy have one more to come.”

Josh Hokit draws the ire of many, but evidently not Cris Cyborg

Referring to the aforementioned components that tied together Cris Cyborg and Josh Hokit, when asked if she had a response to Hokit’s inflammatory comments regarding the former First Lady, Cyborg stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“No, I don’t want to get into this.”

This sits in a curious broader context with Cyborg taking issue with similar claims made toward her by Dana White years ago, where he quote, said she looked like “Wanderlei Silva in a dress”. It becomes especially curious when you consider that White himself disavowed Hokit’s comments about the former First Lady at the White House, yet the former UFC featherweight champ would not.