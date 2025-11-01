Joseph Creer Delivers Bone‑Rattling TKO Against Taylor Bull – BKFC Fight Night Michigan Highlights

Joseph Creer scored a brutal second-round TKO over Taylor Bull at BKFC Fight Night Michigan.

After a relatively uneventful opening round, both fighters started to open up in the second. During an exchange near the ropes, Creer landed a series of right hands that sent Bull crashing to the canvas. However, one of the strikes landed after Bull had already hit the mat, prompting the referee to pause the contest.

Bull was given time to recover, but the knockdown counted, and Creer was given a hard warning.

Once the fight resumed, it was clear that Bull was on autopilot. After being knocked down for a second time, Bull answered the 10-count before his legs ultimately gave out. That was all the ref needed to see to wave off the fight and award Creer the victory.

Official Result: Joseph Creer def. Taylor Bull via TKO at 1:47 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Joseph Creer vs. Taylor Bull at BKFC Fight Night Michigan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKFC (@bareknucklefc)