Joseph Creer Delivers Bone‑Rattling TKO Against Taylor Bull – BKFC Fight Night Michigan Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Joseph Creer Delivers Bone‑Rattling TKO Against Taylor Bull - BKFC Fight Night Michigan Highlights

Joseph Creer scored a brutal second-round TKO over Taylor Bull at BKFC Fight Night Michigan.

After a relatively uneventful opening round, both fighters started to open up in the second. During an exchange near the ropes, Creer landed a series of right hands that sent Bull crashing to the canvas. However, one of the strikes landed after Bull had already hit the mat, prompting the referee to pause the contest.

Bull was given time to recover, but the knockdown counted, and Creer was given a hard warning.

Once the fight resumed, it was clear that Bull was on autopilot. After being knocked down for a second time, Bull answered the 10-count before his legs ultimately gave out. That was all the ref needed to see to wave off the fight and award Creer the victory.

READ MORE:  Erick Lozano Knocks Down Taylor Sijohn 5 Times En Route to Decision Win - BKFC Fight Night Michigan Highlights

Official Result: Joseph Creer def. Taylor Bull via TKO at 1:47 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Joseph Creer vs. Taylor Bull at BKFC Fight Night Michigan:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by BKFC (@bareknucklefc)

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts