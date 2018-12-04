Joseph Benavidez Returns Against Rising Star

Joseph Benavidez isn’t wasting any time getting back into the cage.

“Joejitsu” only fought last week at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 Finale from Las Vegas. He stopped late notice opponent Alex Perez twice via strikes on the preliminary card. His TKO win ended a strange fight that ultimately earned him a post-fight bonus. Benavidez looks to keep that momentum rolling early next year.

According to The Los Angeles Times, he will face undefeated rising star Deiveson Figueiredo at January 26’s UFC 233 from Anaheim, California:

UFC 233 – Anaheim January 26

Flyweight Bout:

Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson "Dues da Guerra" Alcantara — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) December 4, 2018

Benavidez rebounded from a close decision loss to Sergio Pettis in his prior fight at UFC 225. The win put his record at an even 1-1 in 2018 after he spent a year-and-a-half recovering from a significant knee injury.

Flyweight Hanging Around

The former Team Alpha Male star called out the winner of UFC 233’s co-main event between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

The timing could be just right for that bout if Benavidez scores another impressive finish on the same card, but he’ll have no easy task.

‘Deus Da Guerra’ is arguably the fastest-rising flyweight in MMA. He boasts a 15-0 record and knocked out John Moraga and Joseph Morales in his last two UFC bouts. He’s absolutely a difficult challenge even for a top flyweight like Benavidez.

So UFC 233 has two top flyweight bouts on its lineup. For a division that may not last through next year, some solid fights are certainly being booked right now.