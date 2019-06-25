Joseph Benavidez Calls For Title Shot If He Beats Jussier Formiga

Spread the word!













Joseph Benavidez knows what he wants, and that’s a title shot, which is exactly what he has been calling for as of late.

Benavidez is expected to face Jussier Formiga in a rematch at UFC Minneapolis. Many would consider this as a No. 1-contender’s fight in the UFC flyweight division, which is currently led by champion Henry Cejudo. Thus, while doing a recent interview, the title contender made it known that he thinks if he beats Formiga then he should get the next crack at “Triple C”:

“He fought at 135 last, I think it would make sense to fight at 125 again. I’m the only person of the contenders that he could fight. I’m the only one with history with him. I have a win over him so you figure he’d want to do that, the company would want to do that.”

“This is a big fight for the division, and I think the rightful contender comes out of this fight, the winner,” Benavidez told MMA Junkie. “At the end of the day, I have a tough fight in front of me and a guy (Formiga) who actually lost a split decision to Cejudo in a close fight and has improved since, so his two best contenders are at flyweight.”

Benavidez already holds a win over “The King Of Cringe” as he beat him via controversial split decision in 2016. If the UFC did go in this direction, then Benavidez would be waiting a while as Cejudo just underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the year.