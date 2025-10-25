Nathaniel Wood Survives Early Onslaught, Defeats Jose Delgado – UFC 321 Highlights

Nathaniel Wood defied the odds once again, defeating Jose Delgado in a bloody back-and-forth war at UFC 321.

After a brief stoppage due to a low blow, Delgado ramped up the aggression, unleashing combinations and busting up Wood’s nose early. Delgado threw a head kick that missed the mark, but he immediately followed it up with a spinning back fist that caught Wood clean, sending him crashing to the canvas.

Wood survived the ensuing onslaught and fought his way back up before connecting with a right hand that sat Delgado down. Wood attempted to capitalize, but Delgado recovered quickly and avoided taking any additional damage.

Wood put the pressure on Delgado in the second. That seemingly slowed Delgado’s pace, resulting in a much more competitive stanza.

That trend continued in the third with Wood walking down Delgado and landing a few stinging lefts. Delgado went to the grappling with two minutes left, landing a takedown near the fence. Before long, Wood wall-walked his way back up and landed a takedown of his own, closing out the fight in top control.

That late takedown from Wood and his non-stop pressure in the latter rounds proved to be the difference-maker on the scorecards.

Official Result: Nathaniel Wood def. Jose Delgado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out Highlights From Jose Delgado vs. Nathaniel Wood at UFC 321: